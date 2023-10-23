PNP to deploy 187,6000 personnel for coming barangay, SK polls

The Philippine National Police (PNP) is ready for next week's barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) elections, its spokesperson said Sunday.

In an interview with dzBB, Col. Jean Fajardo said that they will deploy 187,600 police personnel all over the country.

“We will deploy 187,600 PNP personnel nationwide and we expect, if not today, that tomorrow they will send more PNP personnel in BARMM (Bangsamoro Autonomous Region of Muslim Mindanao) because we will add more or less 800 personnel there,” Fajardo said.

Around 4,400 personnel have been trained to become board of election inspectors to replace teachers who are afraid to serve during the barangay and SK elections, she added.

Fajardo said there will be a command conference for the barangay and SK elections which will be led by the Commission on Elections (Comelec), followed by a send-off ceremony of the personnel of the PNP, Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG).

“We’re all systems go on the pre-final week and tomorrow we are scheduled to have a BSKE command conference led by our Comelec Chairman (George Erwin Garcia). Tomorrow, we will also have a simultaneous send-off ceremony of the personnel of the three deputized agencies including the PNP, AFP, Philippine Coast Guard, and of course, the DepEd (Department of Education) and resources to the Comelec tomorrow,” she said. Jaspearl Tan/DMS