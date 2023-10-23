One dead, three missing as motor tanker catches fire near Batangas: officials

One died, two were injured and three were missing died as a motor tanker caught fire near Batangas, authorities said Sunday.

In a statement, the Philippine Coast Guard said Motor Tanker Sea Horse caught fire at the Batangas Anchorage Area at 9 am.

“There was one recorded fatality, and investigation is still being done to identify the corpse,” the PCG said. The cause of the fire is being investigated.

In an interview with dzBB, Batangas Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office head Amor Calayan said two were injured and three were missing but they are still up for verification.

Coast Guard Station Batangas coordinated with the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) and the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (PDRRMO) to help put out the fire and conduct a search and rescue operation.

The fire was declared out by 11:08 am.

According to the PCG, the Marine Environmental Protection Group Batangas worked with Petron Company for a standby oil spill boom in preparation for a possible oil spill response. Jaspearl Tan/DMS