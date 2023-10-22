Magnitude 4 quake reported in Occidental Mindoro

A magnitude 4 earthquake hit the province of Occidental Mindoro on Saturday morning, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

The quake that was monitored at seven kilometers northeast of Abra de Ilog in Occidental Mindoro was recorded around 8:54 am.

The tremor that is tectonic in origin has a depth of 1 km.

Instrumental Intensity III was recorded over the area of Puerto Galera in Oriental Mindoro; Intensity II in Abra de Ilog in Occidental Mindoro and Intensity I in Calapan City, Oriental Mindoro.

Phivolcs said there were no damage and aftershocks expected. Robina Asido/DMS