Four injured in Novaliches chemical explosion

Four people were injured in a chemical explosion in Novaliches on Wednesday, the Bureau of Fire Protection in the National Capital Region reported on Friday.

Based on an initial report, the explosion occurred at the one storey facility of ABAM steel fabrication located at General Luis Basa Compound, Nagkaisang Nayon, Novaliches, Quezon City.

After an explosion a fire which reached the first alarm at 2:02 pm was extinguished around 2:10 pm of the same day.

The Quezon City Fire Department (QCFD) identified the wounded victims as Jerome Arcilla, 62, Michael Tubiera, 30, Fernando Arcilla, 45, and Geronimo Arcilla, 60.

Authorities are trying to find out the cause of the blast and to determine damage to properties. Robina Asido/DMS