Magnitude 5.9 quake hits Davao de Oro

A magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck the province of Davao de Oro early Friday, with the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) saying it expects damage.

The epicenter of the quake was recorded at 35 kilometers southeast of New Bataan in Davao de Oro at 2:58 am.

The tremor that is tectonic in origin has a depth of 13 kilometers.

Phivolcs said intensity V was felt over the areas of Caraga, Davao Oriental; New Bataan, Maragusan, and Pantukan in Davao de Oro, Intensity IV in Nabunturan, Compostela, Monkayo, Mawab, Montevista, Laak, Mabini, and Maco also in Davao de Oro, Intensity III in the city of Davao and Tagum in Davao del Norte and Intensity I in the City of Bislig and Tandag in Surigao del Sur.

Based on Instrumental intensity, Intensity IV was recorded in Nabunturan, Davao de Oro, Intensity III over the areas of Malungon and Sarangani, Intensity II in Magpet and Alamada in Cotabato; Davao City Matanao in Davao del Sur; Don Marcelino in Davao Occidental; Koronadal City, Tupi, and Tampakan in South Cotabato.

Instrumental Intensity I was also monitored over Malaybalay, Bukidnon; M'lang and City of Kidapawan, Cotabato; City of Gingoog, in Misamis Oriental; Malapatan and Kiamba in Sarangani; Polomolok in South Cotabato and in General Santos City. Robina Asido/DMS