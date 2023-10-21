Marcos calls for dialogue, diplomacy to resolve Israel-Hamas conflict

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. expressed deep concern on Friday regarding the rising number of victims and on the people’s safety, as well as the human toll of the Israel-Hamas conflict, hoping that all parties will exert utmost efforts for de-escalation and cessation of hostilities.

“The Philippines is deeply concerned about the rising number of victims and the safety of all persons, as well as the dire humanitarian consequences of the conflict in Israel and in Gaza,” Marcos said during his intervention in the first ASEAN-GCC Summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

“We hope that all parties will exert their utmost efforts to de-escalate the situation, stop all violence, and engage in dialogue and diplomacy.”

He made the call after the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said another female Filipino caregiver was confirmed to have died in Israel most probably during the Oct. 7-assault by Hamas militants in southern Israel.

The victim, whose name was withheld, becomes the fourth Filipino casualty in the ongoing violence in the Middle Eastern country.

The conflict between Israel and Hamas militant group, which resulted in a huge number of deaths from both sides, had claimed the lives of three other Filipino caregivers.

Being the major sea gates and vital corridors of the world’s commerce and communications, the President said the two regional groupings must “work together to promote peace, security, and stability in both our regions, the South China Sea, and the Arabian Sea.”

Those initiatives must be grounded, however, on the rules-based international order to ensure stability and prosperity of the countries involved and the rest of the world.

“Peace and stability are indispensable to ensuring continued prosperity in our respective regions and of the world,” he said.

Marcos arrived on Thursday in Saudi Arabia to attend the ASEAN-GCC Summit to attract foreign investors, conduct bilateral meetings, and meet with the Filipino community in the Kingdom. Presidential News Desk