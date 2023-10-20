「日刊まにら新聞」ウェブ

1992年にマニラで創刊した「日刊まにら新聞」のウェブサイトです。フィリピン発のニュースを毎日配信しています。

マニラ
25度-24度
両替レート
1万円=P3,770
$100=P5,665

10月20日のまにら新聞から

First day of campaign for BSKE elections ''relatively peaceful'': PNP

［ 111 words｜2023.10.20｜英字 (English) ］

The first day of the campaign period for the Barangay and Sangguniang

Kabataan elections (BSKE) was ''relatively peaceful'', the Philippine

National Police (PNP) reported on Thursday.

Citing reports from police regional offices across the country, PNP Public Information Office chief Col. Jean Fajardo said in a text message: “relatively peaceful including areas under areas of concern.”

There are 356 barangays under the red category or areas of grave concern.

Up to 1,325 barangays are under the orange category or areas of immediate concern and 1,196 under the yellow category or areas of concern.

Fajardo earlier said around 187,000 police officers are securing the BSKE, including the election day of Oct. 30. DMS

前の記事2023年10月20日 次の記事2023年10月20日