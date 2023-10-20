First day of campaign for BSKE elections ''relatively peaceful'': PNP

The first day of the campaign period for the Barangay and Sangguniang

Kabataan elections (BSKE) was ''relatively peaceful'', the Philippine

National Police (PNP) reported on Thursday.

Citing reports from police regional offices across the country, PNP Public Information Office chief Col. Jean Fajardo said in a text message: “relatively peaceful including areas under areas of concern.”

There are 356 barangays under the red category or areas of grave concern.

Up to 1,325 barangays are under the orange category or areas of immediate concern and 1,196 under the yellow category or areas of concern.

Fajardo earlier said around 187,000 police officers are securing the BSKE, including the election day of Oct. 30. DMS