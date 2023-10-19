16 OFWs arrive from Israel: DMW

Sixteen overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) returned home Wednesday after being repatriated from Israel, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) said.

Led by DMW Officer-in-Charge Hans Leo Cacdac, government officials welcomed the first batch of OFWs from Israel at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport - Terminal 3.

"We welcome the 16 repatriated OFWs from Israel, who arrived back home today, October 18," said DMW in a social media post.

Cacdac said woman had high blood pressure but would fly home when she is fit to travel.

Meanwhile, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) is waiting for the Israel-Egypt border to reopen so that at least 70 Filipinos in Gaza can come home.

''We are hoping that the corridor will be opened so that foreign nationals would be able to cross as soon as possible,'' said Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Eduardo de Vega said Wednesday.

There are around 30,000 overseas Filipinos workers in Israel about 131 Filipinos are in Gaza, the government said. DMS