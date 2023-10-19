Diokno urges Japanese banks to invest in the Philippines’ infrastructure flagship projects

MARRAKECH, Morocco ? Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno urged Japanese banks to invest in the Philippines’ infrastructure projects in a meeting on October 14.

The banks expressed strong interest in advancing investments in the Philippines’ renewed energy, sustainable technology, infrastructure, and fixed-income instruments.

Diokno shared with representatives from the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC), Mizuho Securities, and Nomura Holdings the Philippines’ renewed focus on a just transition to RE, opportunities for PPPs and investments in the country’s infrastructure flagship projects (IFPs), and growing market for bonds and sustainable finance instruments.

The meetings with Japanese financial institutions sustained Philippines-Japan discussions following the President’s state visit to Japan in February 2023 and the recent high-level joint committee meeting on infrastructure and economic cooperation in Japan in August 2023. DOF Communications Group