Naming Hamas as terror group in Philippines part of gov't effort to protect Filipinos: official

The designation of Hamas as terrorist group in the Philippines is part of the government's effort to protect the Filipinos and to prevent terrorist attack in the country.

This was explained by National Security Council assistant director general Jonathan Malaya at the Bagong Pilipinas Ngayon public briefing on Monday.

"Our move declaring Hamas as a terrorist organization was done to protect our people, this is also a domestic act on the part of the Phippines to ensure the security our citizen and so that the conflict in Gaza will not happen here," he said.

"Based on the anti-terrorism act members of terrorist group can be arrested easily by our police operatives, we can immediately arrest them without a warrant, we can detain them for a certain period of time," he added.

Malaya said the government "can also stop the terrorist financing" as the "AMLC can immedietly freeze the assets of people or group that will be designated as terrorist."

Malaya noted that in 2018, the Philippine National Police arrested a Hamas bomb maker in the Philippines.

"In fact in 2018 there was a Hamas operative, a bomb maker who was arrested here in the Philippines by the PNP and deported to Turkey," he said.

"Also last year they have operatives who talked with the local extremist groups to operate here in our country," he added.

Just last Friday, National Security Adviser Secretary Eduardo Ano announced that the Philippine government will push for the designation of Hamas as a terrorist organization under the country's Anti-Terrorism Act.

"In solidarity with the people of Israel, we will push for the designation of Hamas as a terrorist organization under RA 11479 as a priority agenda of the Anti-Terrorism Council," he said.

Ano said "the Office of the National Security Adviser strongly condemns the terrorist assault by Hamas against the State and People of Israel and offers our condolences to the families and loved ones of those who have perished." Robina Asido/DMS