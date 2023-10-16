DFA orders Filipinos in Gaza to evacuate

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Sunday said Filipinos in war-torn Gaza are ordered to evacuate after the DFA raised the crisis alert level to 4 as fighting between Israel and Hamas began last week.

Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Eduardo de Vega said there are 131 Filipinos in Gaza. Three Filipinos have so far been killed.

DFA reported that there are at least 78 Filipinos at the Rafah border crossing near Egypt. ''All the rest have left northern Gaza or Gaza City, which is expected to be the main site of hostilities,'' DFA added.

Foreign news reports said Israel is planning to invade Hamas in the coming days.

“It means we’re calling on our fellowmen in Gaza: It’s now mandatory that you return home,” he said.

“It doesn’t mean we’ll arrest you or force you, but you are now required to leave,” he added.

“We’re waiting for you to decide to leave before there are hostilities— before Israel attacks the Hamas,” he said.

De Vega said there was “no way in or out” of Gaza but he hoped Filipinos could leave the city through Egypt. DMS