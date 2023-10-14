EDSA People Power Revolution not in list of holidays for 2024

The EDSA People Power Revolution, which ousted former President Ferdinand Marcos, Sr. from power after 21 years in 1986, will not be a special holiday on Feb. 25 next year since it falls on a Sunday.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. issued last Wednesday Proclamation No. 368, which excluded the event from the list of holidays for 2024.

However, the updated list of special holidays for 2024 include Christmas Eve and Chinese New Year.

In a statement, the Office of the President (OP) said the EDSA People Power Revolution Anniversary, which is held every Feb. 25, will not be considered as a special holiday next year since it will be celebrated on a Sunday.

"There is a minimal socio-economic impact in declaring such day as a special non-working holiday since it coincides with the rest day for most workers/laborers," OP said.

It added it maintains its respect for the commemoration of the EDSA People Power Revolution.

In his Proclamation No. 42 issued last year, Marcos declared only seven special non-working holidays for 2023, including the EDSA People Power Revolution Anniversary.

The number of special non-working holidays increased to eight under Proclamation 368, covering the following dates: Aug. 21 (Ninoy Aquino Day); (Nov. 1) All Saints’ Day; Dec. 8 (Feast of the Immaculate Conception of Mary); Dec. 31 (Last Day of the Year).

Also included in the list are Feb. 10 (Chinese New Year); March 30 (Black Saturday); Nov. 2 (All Souls’ Day); and Dec. 24 (Christmas Eve).

The Feast of the Immaculate Conception of Mary also falls on a Sunday next year, but it is mandated by Republic Act No. 10966 to be always celebrated as a special non-working holiday.

Meanwhile, proclamation 368 also contained the list of regular holidays next year.

These are Jan. 1 (New Year’s Day); March 28 (Maundy Thursday); March 29 (Good Friday); April 9 (Araw ng Kagitingan); May 1 (Labor Day); June 12 (Independence Day); Aug. 26 (National Heroes Day); Nov. 30 (Bonifacio Day); Dec. 25 (Christmas Day); and Dec. 30 (Rizal Day). DMS