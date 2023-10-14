Ano to push for naming Hamas as terror organization under Anti-Terrorism Act

As he condemned the attack against Israel, National Security Adviser Secretary Eduardo Ano said the Philippine government will push for the designation of Hamas as a terrorist organization under the country's Anti-Terrorism Act.

"In solidarity with the people of Israel, we will push for the designation of Hamas as a terrorist organization under RA 11479 as a priority agenda of the Anti-Terrorism Council," he said in a statement on Friday

Ano said "the Office of the National Security Adviser strongly condemns the terrorist assault by Hamas against the State and People of Israel and offers our condolences to the families and loved ones of those who have perished."

"This was a deadly and barbaric terrorist assault on Israel targeting its civilian population and Israel has every right, as much as any nation, to defend and protect itself from this attack which has already claimed more than 1,200 lives, including that of two Filipinos, and wounded some 3,000 others. Three Filipinos are still unaccounted for," he added.

Ano also stressed that together with President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr., the Philippine government "hope for a swift resolution to this conflict, we pray for the safety of innocent civilians, and we offer our thanks to the Government of Israel for its efforts to protect our citizens." Robina Asido/DMS