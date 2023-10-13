22 OFWs seeking to be repatriated from Israel: DMW

Twenty-two overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) are asking to be repatriated from war-torn Israel, according to the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW).

In a press briefing Thursday, DMW Officer-in-Charge Undersecretary Hans Leo Cacdac said:'' We are preparing the flights. Soon, there will be repatriation of OFWs, who have requested repatriation from Israel."

"They come from the affected areas, in the southern part. They are 19 caregivers and three hotel workers," he added.

Two OFWs were reported killed while three others are missing. Officials are confirming if a third body found is that of a Filipino.

He said they expect the numbers to increase.

"It will not stop with the 22. Definitely, our lines remain open. We are bracing ourselves for more repatriation," said Cacdac.

Cacdac said the government is preparing assistance for arriving OFWs.

This includes financial, livelihood, employment, and reintegration assistance to repatriated OFWs.

"We are working hand-in-hand with the Israeli government with respect to the remains at this stage," said Cacdac. DMS