Marcos meets Israel Ambassador, receives updates

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr met with Israeli Ambassador Ilan Fluss Wednesday afternoon at Malacanang Palace.

Fluss briefed Marcos on the latest information from Israel on the attacks being made against his war-torn country.

During their discussion, Marcos expressed concern for the three Filipinos that remain unaccounted for in Israel, and Fluss assured the President that Israel is doing all it can to ensure the safety of Filipinos.

The Philippines thanks Israel and more specifically, the Israeli Defence Forces, the IDF, for rescuing over 20 Filipinos and bringing them to safety.

Marcos assured Fluss that the Philippines will always stand with Israel in this war against the inhuman terrorist attacks by Hamas. Presidential News Desk