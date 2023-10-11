Japan support to sustain transport projects beyond Marcos admin: Bautista

Transport projects that boost economic growth and provide benefits to Filipinos are expected to be sustained beyond the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. with the continued assistance from the government of Japan.

Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista said the continued support of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) to the transport sector manifests the 67-year diplomatic relations between the Philippines and Japan.

"We would like to believe the Department of Transportation is at the forefront of sustaining the harmonious relations between our two countries primarily through support to game-changing transport infrastructure projects," Bautista said during the 50th anniversary of the Japanese Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Philippines (JCCIPI).

The transport chief said that with government’s budget limitation, Japan's Official Development Assistance (ODA) will sustain the implementation of transport projects beyond Marcos' term.

"We hope stakeholders like the Japanese Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Philippines would see the endless investment possibilities in the Philippines towards boosting the country’s economic growth and addressing the social needs of Filipinos," said Bautista.

With JICA assistance in the Philippines worth over P1.5 trillion, the government is able to pursue transport infrastructure projects such as the North-South Commuter Railway (NSCR), Metro Manila Subway, LRT Line 1 Cavite Extension, and MRT Line 3 rehabilitation, according to Bautista.

He added that JICA is also funding the upgrade of the country's Communication, Navigation and Surveillance/Air Traffic Management System (CNS/ATM) and the construction of the modern Bohol-Panglao International Airport, while JCCIPI members may likewise bid for the privatization of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA). DOTr