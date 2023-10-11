Missing Filipina found, death of another being checked: DFA

One of the seven missing Filipinos in Israel was found in "a safe area", the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said Tuesday night.

"The Embassy confirms that one more of the missing Filipino nationals has been accounted for, a female found in a safe area. This reduces the number of missing Filipinos to six ? two males and four females," Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Teresita Daza said.

Daza said the Embassy is "looking into reports of the likely death of one Filipina who was earlier reported missing in one of the attacked kibbutzim."

"The Embassy’s Labor Attache and Welfare Officer are on the ground to assist the sister of the Filipina in confirming this with the Israel Police," she said.

"Coordinating with Israeli authorities and local contacts, the Embassy is exhausting all available means to ascertain the condition of the still missing Filipinos," she added.

She noted that "of the 29 Filipinos initially reported missing, 23 (one male, 22 females) have now been found or rescued and brought to safe areas. Of these, one male remains in hospital being treated for moderate injuries sustained during the rescue operation."

"The Embassy’s MWO-OWWA team is now on its second day of providing assistance to evacuated Filipinos in hotels where they are housed as well as checking hospitals for possible admitted nationals," she added.

Daza also expressed how the Embassy is deeply grateful to the Israeli security forces risking their lives to rescue the Filipinos in the conflict areas, as well as to the Israeli emergency services and kibbutz authorities who included Filipino nationals in their evacuation operations.

"As the situation is fluid and the Embassy continues to receive real-time reports from its team on the ground as well as Israeli authorities, the public is requested to rely on official statements and advisories released by Philippine Government agencies and to desist from spreading unverified information." Robina Asido/DMS