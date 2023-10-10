「日刊まにら新聞」ウェブ

マニラ
33度-25度
両替レート
1万円=P3,785
$100=P5,670

10月10日のまにら新聞から

One dead as Abra cops clash with armed men

［ 85 words｜2023.10.10｜英字 (English) ］

BAGUIO CITY?Policemen Monday morning briefly clashed with a group of armed men at Barangay Layugan, Bucay town in Abra, resulting in one fatality.

Bucay town cops with police commandos from the 2nd Police Mobile Force Company (PMFC) encountered at least 10 armed men erupting in a firefight that wounded a certain Romnick Balmaceda from Dolores town.

Balmaceda was rushed to a nearby hospital but died while other unidentified gunmen fled towards a forested area.

Cordillera police director Brig. Gen. David Peredo ordered a thorough investigation. DMS

