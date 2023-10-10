Marcos suspends LTFRB chief for alleged corruption

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr on Monday ordered the suspension of Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) chairman Teofilo Guadiz III amid reports of alleged corruption.

''The President does not tolerate any misconduct in his administration and has instructed immediate investigation on this matter,'' the President Communications Office (PCO) said.

Guadiz was named LTFRB chairman by Marcos on December 14, 2022.

This comes after transport group Manibela said they will hold a strike on October 16 due to the alleged corruption inside the LTFRB.

Former LTFRB executive assistant Jeffrey Tumbado disclosed the supposed bribery within the agency and in Malacanang by some parties to get routes, special permits, and route modification.

Tumbado said he learned of these practices when he was required supposedly by Guadiz to facilitate this.

He said he will reveal details in the case he will file at the Ombudsman.

The transport group has not issued a reaction on Guadiz's suspension.

Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista said Guadiz was issued a notice to explain. ''While we are already evaluating the alleged irregularities involving ( chairman Guadiz), we also issued a notice to explain against Guadiz for him to shed light on the allegations,'' said Bautista. DMS