One OFW injured, seven missing in Israel

One overseas Filipino worker (OFW) was injured while seven remain missing in Israel where fierce fighting against Palestinian Hamas militants began on Saturday, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said Monday.

The six persons cannot be reached through their mobile number or social media accounts, the DFA said.

A Filipina told the Philippine Embassy in Israel that she recognized her husband in a social media video. The DFA said it has relayed this to Israel military authorities.

Initially, 29 Filipinos were reported missing but 22 were rescued by Israeli security forces, transferred to a safe area and are in hotels, DFA said.

The Philippine Embassy in Israel issued a travel advisory recommending all travel from Manila ''be postponed indefinitely, or until such time that the situation has stabilized.''

In a television interview, DMW Officer-in-Charge (OIC) Undersecretary Hans Leo Cacdac said an OFW was hit by a bullet and is recovering in a hospital.

"We know of one OFW, who got injured in the process of rescue. He got shot in the arm, and was grazed by a bullet. He is not in a life threatening situation. He is in a hospital," said Cacdac.

He was identified as Joey Fasulingan in a televised public briefing, by Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) head Arnell Ignacio.

Cacdac said there are still five OFWs missing in Israel, particularly in areas near the Gaza Strip. There around 30,000 Filipinos in Israel, the government said.

"Since Saturday, we've cut down the numbers (of those missing) from 15 or 16. Now, it's down to five. So the search efforts continue," said Cacdac.

"We are not necessarily thinking that they are in harms way but it's just a matter of locating them as communication also poses a challenge," said Cacdac.

Cacdac said they are convinced that many are safe.

"We put up a Google survey for those in affected areas near the Gaza Strip border. About 281 in the area said they are safe while 4 respondents have sought assistance. We are currently assisting them as we speak," said Cacdac. DMS