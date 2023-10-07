Anti-drug operatives seize 323, 184 grams of shabu at MICP

Anti-illegal drug operatives conducted a joint interdiction operation inside Container Fright Station 3 at the Manila International Container Port on Thursday, seizing around 323, 184 grams of shabu worth P2.197 billion.

The recovered drugs were turned over to the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) for forensic examination.

The operation was led by the PNP Drug Enforcement Group in collaboration with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Headquarters, Regional Drug Enforcement Unit- PRO 4A, District Drug Enforcement Unit- Manila Police District, Police Station 12 Manila Police District, Customs Intelligence Investigation Service, Customs Anti-Illegal Drugs Task Force, Philippine Coast Guard, Enforcement Security Service, and Environmental Protection Compliance Division. DMS