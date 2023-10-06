PCG says oil tanker did not deliberately ram fishing vessel

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said based on the statement of Filipino fishermen who survived after their boat was rammed by an oil tanker the incident that happened off the waters of Pangasinan on Monday was "not deliberate".

"As far as the initial information that we have right now we can say that it is not deliberate at the same with the testimony of the survivors. They are the ones who said that in this particular time that the incident happened, the area was very dark. The weather is not good so there is a possibility that they were not noticed," Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) spokesperson for the West Philippine Sea (WPS), Commodore Jay Tarriela said on Thursday.

Tarriela also confirmed that the incident is not related to the Chinese Coast Guard or the Chinese Maritime Militia as the area where the accident occured is much nearer the province of Pangasinan than the Bajo de Masinloc.

"It did not happen at the immediate vicinity of the Bajo de Masinloc. It was far from Bajo de Masinloc. At the same time, it's not deliberately rammed as what was speculated by some, and they are not Chinese Coast Guard or Chinese Maritime Militia, with regard to our vessel of interest," he said.

"Definitely, what we can assure the public is that on our initial assessment this is purely accidental," he added.

Tarriela said the PCG has reached out to the port state control of the Marshall Island registered vessel involved in the incident.

"We have already coordinated with them for them to be subject to much more thorough investigation and to confirm if this ship crossed that area during the date and time of the incident," he said.

"If we prove that, of course through the Department of Foreign Affairs we will reach out to the flag of registry of the vessel for the administration, for the state administration to help us in asserting the liability claims to the owner of the vessel," he added. Robina Asido/DMS