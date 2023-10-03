Marcos and Duterte performance, trust ratings fall: Pulse Asia

Performance and trust ratings of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr and Vice President Sara Duterte fell in Pulse Asia's latest survey released on Monday.

Marcos' performance rating reached 65 percent from 80 percent in June while Duterte came in at 73 percent from 84 percent in June.

Trust rating of Marcos declined to 71 percent from 85 percent while Duterte's slumped from 87 percent to 75 percent.

The survey was done Sept 10 to 14 with a sample of 1,200 respondents.

The issues prior to the survey and during its conduct were congressional deliberation on confidential and intelligence funds requested by some agencies, including the Office of the President, Office of the Vice President and the Department of Education; the West Philippine Sea and rice price caps and importation.

Only Marcos and Duterte's ratings remained above 50 percent among top officials, Pulse Asia said.

Despite the decline in ratings, Pulse Asia said ''most Filipino adults remain appreciative of the quarterly performance of the President and Vice President.'' DMS