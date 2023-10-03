More areas placed under Tropical Wind Signal Number One due to Typhoon ''Jenny''

More areas in the Northern Philippines have been placed under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal Number One as Typhoon ''Jenny'' continues to intensity, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said Monday.

In its 5 pm bulletin, Pagasa said the central portion of Ilocos Norte, northeastern portion of Abra and the northern portion of Kalinga.

All in all, covered under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal Number One were Batanes, Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, northern and eastern portion of Isabela (Maconacon, Divilacan, Palanan, Santa Maria, San Pablo, Tumauini, Cabagan, Ilagan City, San Mariano, Santo Tomas, Dinapigue, Benito Soliven, Naguilian, Gamu, Quirino, Delfin Albano, Quezon, Mallig), Apayao, northern and central portion of Ilocos Norte (Carasi, Vintar, Burgos, Dumalneg, Bangui, Pagudpud, Adams, Nueva Era, Pasuquin, Bacarra, Laoag City, San Nicolas, Sarrat, Piddig, Dingras, Solsona, Marcos), northeastern portion of Abra (Tineg, Lacub, Malibcong) and the northern portion of Kalinga (Balbalan, Pinukpuk, Rizal, City of Tabuk).

''Jenny'' was located at 485 east of Basco, Batanes moving northwest at 15 kilometers per hour. It had winds of up to 155 kilometers per hour and gusts of up to 190 kilometers per hour.

Rains of between 50 millimeters and 100 millimeters are forecast Monday and Tuesday at Batanes, Babuyan Islands, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, mainland Cagayan and Isabela. DMS