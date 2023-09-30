Japan ranks third in tourist arrivals from Jan. to Sept. 29: DOT

Japan ranked third in tourist arrivals to the Philippines with 221, 671 from January 1 to September 29, the Department of Tourism (DOT) said Friday.

South Korea ranked first in tourist arrivals with 1,046, 176 followed by the United States with 679,090.

China was fourth with 194, 258 and Australia, fifth, with 187, 143.

Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco said visitor arrivals to the country breached the four million mark Friday. This resulted in revenues of P316 million, she added.

It recorded a total of 4,005,465 visitor arrivals to the country from January 1 to September 29 in its latest report.

Frasco made the announcement as she graced the opening of the Travel Sale Expo 2023 and the 1st Global Tourism Conference Trade Fair at SM Megamall. DMS