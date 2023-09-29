Hardware storage facility in Valenzuela still burning after more than five hours

A hardware storage facility in Valenzuela is still up in flames for more than five hours Thursday.

Based on an initial report, the fire that hit the storage facility of Herco Trading in G. Molina Street at Bagbaguin, Valenzuela was placed under first alarm around 12:30 pm.

The fire was upgraded to 2nd alarm around 12:32pm until it reached Task Force Alpha at 2:03 pm and Task Force Bravo as of 3:40 pm.

As of 6pm, radio reports confirmed that the fire continued to raze the warehouse storage although the number of fire trucks began to decline. Robina Asido/DMS