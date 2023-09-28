Kishida plans to visit Philippines in early Nov.

TOKYO--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida plans to visit the Philippines in early November for talks with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., a government source said Tuesday.

Kishida apparently hopes to confirm cooperation between Japan and the Philippines in countering China's growing maritime assertiveness, ahead of a special summit between Japan and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in Tokyo in December.

During his visit to Indonesia earlier this month, Kishida held brief three-way talks with the Philippine leader and US Vice President Kamala Harris. Jiji Press