Marcos to attend ASEAN-Gulf Cooperation Council summit in Saudi Arabia: DFA

The Department of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday said President Ferdinand Marcos will be traveling to Saudi Arabia next month for the ASEAN-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Summit.

"This visit will further strengthen the strong, friendly and vibrant relations that happily exist between our two countries," Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Antonio Morales said.

?Marcos will attend the ASEAN-GCC Summit, the first after an ASEAN-GCC ministerial meeting was convened in 2009 in Bahrain.

Morales did not disclose details of Marcos' schedule. DMS