China accuses Philippine civilian ship of trespassing in Scarborough Shoal

China on Monday said it installed floating barriers in Scarborough Shoal to stop a Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) ship from intruding into the area.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said in Beijing the Philippine vessel entered the shoal, referred as Huangyan Island by the Chinese and Bajo de Masinloc by Filipinos, without permission.

"On September 22, without China’s permission, a ship of the Philippine Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources, trespassed into the waters near Huangyan Island, and attempted to intrude into the lagoon of Huangyan Island," Wang said.

"China’s coast guard took the necessary measures to stop and warn off the ship in accordance with the law, which was professional and with restraint,” he said.

"China has indisputable sovereignty over Huangyan Island and its adjacent waters and sovereign rights and jurisdiction over the relevant waters," Wang said.

The shoal was occupied by China in 2012 and the Arbitral Tribunal in The Hague, ruled no country can claim sovereign rights. The tribunal said it is a traditional fishing area for Filipino, Chinese and Vietnamese fishermen.

China does not recognize the ruling.

Wang insisted that the shoal, "is China’s inherent territory" - a claim rejected by Manila. DMS