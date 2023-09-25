Philippines, Japan and US hold second trilateral meeting

The Philippines, Japan and the United States conducted its second trilateral ministerial meeting in New York last Friday.

Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) spokesperson Teresita Daza said in a statement Saturday during the trilateral meeting the ministers discussed possible joint cooperation activities.

"The ministers discussed possible activities for trilateral cooperation and will come up with a work plan," she said.

The second trilateral ministerial meeting was led by Philippine Foreign Secretary Enrique Manalo, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and newly appointed Japanese Foreign Minister Kamikawa Yoko.

Before their meeting, Blinken said in a statement the second trilateral ministerial meeting "follows on the meeting held with President (Ferdinand) Marcos (Jr.), Prime Minister Kishida (Fumio), and Vice President (Kamala) Harris in Jakarta" early this month.

"We are very pleased and proud today to continue the work that we’re doing to support and work with our Filipino and Japanese allies in the South China Sea and in the East China Sea, and we’re looking forward to following up on the work that we’ve already started to look at how we can strengthen trilateral cooperation among us to maintain peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific, and also to foster, to strengthen economic resilience and to promote the common prosperity of our people," he said.

"I think all three countries believe strongly that our collaboration, not only on a bilateral basis but on a trilateral basis, can produce very positive benefits not only for our countries but also for other countries and partners in the region and beyond," he added.

Blinken said the meeting will give the three countries an opportunity to deepen the work that they've already begun and to pursue it in the months ahead. Robina Asido/DMS