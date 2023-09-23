Economy pulls down Marcos, Duterte ratings: PUBLiCUS survey

Approval and trust ratings of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr and Vice President Sara Duterte fell due to '' economic difficulties,'' said PUBLiCUS Asia's third quarter survey released Friday.

''Economic difficulties such as 4.3% slower economic growth and rising oil and commodity prices have adversely affected national leaders’ approval and trust ratings, notably President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Vice President Sara Z. Duterte,'' the survey firm said.

The survey was taken September 7-12, with 1,500 respondents.

It said approval rating of Marcos fell to 55 percent from 62 percent in the second quarter while his trust rating went down to 47 percent from 54 percent in the second quarter.

Duterte's approval rating slumped to 62 percent from 67 percent in the second quarter and trust rating declined to 55 percent from 61 percent.

Other top national leaders have also been adversely affected in terms of their approval and trust ratings, said PUBLiCUS Asia.

The overall approval rating of all Cabinet members went down to 53 percent from 60 percent.

'' This decline in PBBM’s (President Bongbong Marcos) approval rating extends to his Cabinet members and is notably driven by South Luzon, where it has decreased from 54 percent to 45 percent, as well as in Visayas, where it has fallen from 65 percent to 53 percent. The other regions have also made slight contributions to this downward trend,'' it said.

The top Cabinet members with the highest approval ratings are Duterte (in her role as DepEd Secretary) with 52 percent, Secretary Gibo Teodoro (Department of National Defense) with 46 percent, President Bongbong Marcos (Department of Agriculture) with 46 percent, the late Secretary Susan Ople (Department of Public Works and Highways) with 45 percent, Secretary Rex Gatchalian (Department of Social Welfare and Development) with 43 percent, Secretary Benjamin Diokno (Department of Finance ) with 41 percent, and Secretary Benjamin Abalos, Jr. (Department of the Interior and Local Government) with 40 percent.

''The agreement rating on the President’s self-appointment as Agriculture Secretary has diminished from 57 percent to 53 percent, where he must address the “shortage in rice, sugar and other agricultural products, which is likely contributing to rising inflation,'' the survey firm said.

The agreement rating on Duterte's appointment as Education Secretary has significantly declined to 60 percent from 66 percent last quarter.

''The controversial confidential and intelligence fund is now at the forefront as the most pressing issue affecting her overall performance,'' said PUBLiCus Asia. DMS