Two activists claim they were abducted by military in task force presscon

Two activists who allegedly surrendered to government forces claimed they were forcibly taken by the military in Bataan on September 2.

This was revealed by Jonila Castro and Jhed Tamano when they were presented by the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC) in a press conference at the Plaridel municipal hall in Bulacan on Tuesday.

The press conference was supposed to deny the allegation by human rights group Karapatan they were abducted but Castro said that they were taken by the military.

"We were abducted by the military and forced to board a van. We were also forced to surrender because our lives were threatened, that is the truth. We don't also want to stay in the military custody," Castro said in a video clip of the press conference posted at the facebook page of Karapatan, a human rights group.

In her statement during press conference organized by the National Task Force. ''The content of the affidavit is also not true because it was signed inside a military camp. We do not have (a) choice during that time," she added.

In her statement, Tamano explained that she and Castro were just walking when they were abducted.

"Like what Jonila said, it is not true that we voluntary surrendered because we were forced to do so. In the night of Sept. 2 we were just walking in the street when we were abducted, an SUV stop in front of us, and we were force to come with them, we thought they are syndicate but they know us," she said.

Following the statement made by Castro and Tamano, Karapatan demanded the immediate and safe release of the two activists.

"We demand the safe release of Jhed Tamano and Jonila Castro now, and not a second longer. We hold accountable the government authorities responsible for the abduction and now the possible illegal detention, coercion, and psychological torture of Jonila and Jhed," said Karapatan.

"The National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC) and the Armed Forces of the Philippines have no reason to hold Jhed and Jonila in their custody. They should be safely released, be met by their parents, legal counsels, friends, and fellow human rights defenders who have been searching for them since the day of their abduction," the group said.

Karapatan also urge Plaridel Mayor Jocell Aimee Casaje to facilitate the release of the Castro and Tamano.

"We urge the mayor of Plaridel, Bulacan that they not be returned to the camp, and facilitate their release to their families, assisted by their counsels of choice," it stated.

"The expose of Jonila and Jhed, in their own words, of their abduction by the military speaks volumes for the many victims of abduction and enforced disappearance, the wave of attacks against activists and rights defenders under the current dispensation," Karapatan added. Robina Asido/DMS