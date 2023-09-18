PNP files human trafficking charges vs two Chinese, Filipina

The Philippine National Police (PNP) filed charges on human trafficking against two Chinese men and a Filipina after conducting a raid in Parañaque City on Saturday.

One of the Chinese men escaped.

In a report, the Southern Police District (SPD) Special Operations Unit conducted a joint operation with the Women’s Desk of SPD, Special Weapons And Tactics (SWAT), and Tambo Sub-Station 2 police stations at the 18th floor of Solimare Parksuites Barangy Tambo, Parañaque City at 5:30 am.

They had a search warrant issued by Executive Judge Jaime Guray of the Paranaque City Regional Trial Court.

Police found seven Chinese women and one Filipina who were sexually exploited by their employers and were being distributed to various establishments.

They seized several items including firearms, radios, laptops, local and foreign cash, an envelope, and a digital counting machine.

The suspects will face inquest at Parañaque City Prosecutor's Office, police said. Jaspearl Tan/DMS