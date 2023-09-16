Six suspects in alleged kidnapping of cockfighting aficionados arrested

Six suspects in the alleged kidnapping of at least 30 missing persons involved in online cockfighting nearly two years ago were arrested in Paranaque City on Friday.

In a press conference in Camp Crame, Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Benjamin Acorda Jr. identified the six suspects as Julie Patidongan, Mark Carlo Zabala, Virgilio Bayong, Roberto Matillano Jr., Johnry Consolacion and Glleer Codilla.

Acorda said after almost two months of surveillance and other efforts, the suspects were apprehended by the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group Region 4A, at Jackielou Village and Fortunata Village, all in Paranaque City around 1:45 pm.

Two other personalities, identified as Melchor Neri and Victorino Jocosol, were also arrested for obstruction of justice during serving a warrant of arrest at Fortunata Village.

Acorda expressed confidence that the PNP has a strong case and enough evidence against the suspects.

"I do believe the case is still strong. We have enough evidence to continue with the case even with the witness who backed out," he said.

Many cockfighting bettors, using electronic media applications, disappeared two years ago and their families have asked the government to locate them. Robina Asido/DMS