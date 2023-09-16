「日刊まにら新聞」ウェブ

1992年にマニラで創刊した「日刊まにら新聞」のウェブサイトです。フィリピン発のニュースを毎日配信しています。

マニラ
32度-25度
両替レート
1万円=P3,820
$100=P5660

9月16日のまにら新聞から

Killer of OFW whose body was found in Kuwait desert gets 15-year jail term: DFA

［ 190 words｜2023.9.16｜英字 (English) ］

The killer of an overseas Filipino worker whose body was found in a desert in Kuwait last January was sentenced to a 15-year jail term for murder, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said Friday.

The DFA on Friday said a Kuwaiti court meted out the verdict on the 17-year-old son of Jullebee Ranara's employer. An autopsy showed that the 34-year-old Ranara was pregnant.

The incident prompted the Philippines to review a bilateral labor agreement with Kuwait.

The DFA said since the killer was a minor, there were lesser penalties. He has 30 days to appeal to the Court of First Instance.

"The family of the OFW has been informed and is grateful for the assistance provided them by the government," the DFA said.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr said he commended ''the Philippine Embassy in Kuwait, the Department of Migrant Workers, and the Kuwaiti authorities for their continued pursuit of justice for our OFW, Jullebee Ranara.''

''We hope that the appeal process will be conducted fairly and justice will be served accordingly,'' said Marcos.

The DFA said the family of Ranara has "has not received any compensation" from her employer. DMS

前の記事2023年9月16日 次の記事2023年9月16日