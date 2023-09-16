Killer of OFW whose body was found in Kuwait desert gets 15-year jail term: DFA

The killer of an overseas Filipino worker whose body was found in a desert in Kuwait last January was sentenced to a 15-year jail term for murder, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said Friday.

The DFA on Friday said a Kuwaiti court meted out the verdict on the 17-year-old son of Jullebee Ranara's employer. An autopsy showed that the 34-year-old Ranara was pregnant.

The incident prompted the Philippines to review a bilateral labor agreement with Kuwait.

The DFA said since the killer was a minor, there were lesser penalties. He has 30 days to appeal to the Court of First Instance.

"The family of the OFW has been informed and is grateful for the assistance provided them by the government," the DFA said.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr said he commended ''the Philippine Embassy in Kuwait, the Department of Migrant Workers, and the Kuwaiti authorities for their continued pursuit of justice for our OFW, Jullebee Ranara.''

''We hope that the appeal process will be conducted fairly and justice will be served accordingly,'' said Marcos.

The DFA said the family of Ranara has "has not received any compensation" from her employer. DMS