New Senate maritime panel to craft Philippine map: Tolentino

Senator Francis Tolentino said Thursday's hearings of the Senate Special Committee on Maritime and Admiralty Zones, which he chairs, will craft the Philippine map in response to China's 10-dash-line map.

Tolentino said: "Mga limang hearing ito kasi we are trying to craft our own map. So, this is a response to the 10-dash line."

He said that, unlike the Philippine Baselines Law, his proposed Senate Bill no. 2294, or the Philippine Maritime Zones Act will encompass exclusive economic zones, continental shelf, and even the underground features belonging to the Philippines.

"Idadagdag na natin yung Benham Rise, Philippine Rise doon sa kabila. Isahan na lang iyon, one time big time," Tolentino said.

Tolentino said defining maritime zones was a gut issue, underscoring that the price of scad, locally known as “galunggong”, rose due to Super Typhoon “Egay”, the southwest monsoon, and “the repeated fears of Zambales fishermen of harassment in the West Philippine Sea, especially Bajo de Masinloc”.

Tolentino cited that the Philippines has been importing fish, but there's a huge untapped potential in the disputed territory.

"The West Philippine Sea has almost 40 percent of the maritime domain, but accounts only for 6.36 percent of the total fisheries production of the country in 2022," he said.

University of the Philippines for Maritime Affairs and Law of the Sea instructor Neil Simon Silva said the next step was to negotiate with China “in good faith” based on the 2016 arbitral award.

“Insofar as China is concerned, the next step in addressing our conflict is to negotiate and persuade China to negotiate with us based on the award,” he added.

Tolentino chastised Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo, Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla, and National Security Adviser Secretary Eduardo Ano for not attending the hearing. He added they should be present during the hearing since their departments and agencies are requesting large allocations in the 2024 national budget.

He said he expects the Cabinet members to be present in the succeeding hearings. DMS/Jaspearl Tan