No Filipino casualties in northeastern Libya floods: DFA

There are no Filipino casualties so far from floods spawned by a storm in northeastern Libya but the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) confirmed that there were 90 Filipinos residing in the areas badly hit by the cyclone.

News reports said around 5,000 people perished while 10,000 are presumed dead.

"There are an estimated 1,100 Filipinos in Eastern Libya of which 90 are residing in the areas badly hit by Storm Daniel," Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Teresita Daza said.

"There are 30 in the district of Dema (five in the city of Dema and 25 in Umm al Rizam), 50 in the district of Jabel al Akhdar and 10 in Tobruk, based on Tripoli PE ‘s (Philippine Embassy) ATN Mapping conducted 20-24 August 2023," she added.

Daza said most Filipinos in the areas are nurses and clinical instructors who work in hospitals.

"The Filipinos were relocated to higher grounds by the hospital management," she said.

"Communication is difficult as electricity has not been restored in most areas. Tripoli PE has reached out to the Filipino community leaders there and continues to monitor developments in regard to the disaster," she added. Robina Asido/DMS