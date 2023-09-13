PNP lists 27 areas of grave concern ahead of Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections in October

The Philippine National Police (PNP) has listed 27 areas of grave concern in relation to the coming Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) election next month.

During the "Laging Handa" public briefing, Philippine National Police (PNP) Public Information Office chief Col. Jean Fajardo said so far a total of 27 areas of grave concern or the areas placed under red category were listed by the police authorities.

"This is not yet final. We are still waiting for the final determination of the Comelec. If these 27 areas under red category will be confirmed and the Comelec will decide to increase or decrease the list," she said.

Fajardo said 11 local election related incidents (ERIs) or violence were also recorded as of Monday morning.

She explained that two of the incidents that are suspected to be related to Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan were already validated while nine are still subject for confirmation.

"For the two validated ERIs particularly in Region 5 (Bicol Region) and BARMM (Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao) the Regional Joint Peace and Security Coordinating (RPJSCC) already and base on their recommendation, the recommended that these areas will be place under red category where it can be placed under the control of Commission on Election (Comelec)," she added.

Fajardo also mentioned that aside from the two validated and nine other suspected EIRs, there are 11 other incidents previously suspected to be related to the local elections that were already validated as non-election related.

To ensure the conduct of safe and peaceful elections next month, Fajardo said the PNP are deploying additional personnel in areas with intense political rivalries.

"We continue to ensure that we have enough number of personnel, to ensure that during the election period there will be no escalation of any threat that may disrupt the upcoming election in October," she said. Robina Asido/DMS