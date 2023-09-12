FDI net inflows at $484 million in June

Foreign direct investment (FDI) recorded $484 million net inflows in June, lower by 3.9 percent from the $503 million net inflows in the same month last year.

This was due to the recorded declines in non-residents’ net investments in equity capital (other than reinvestments of earnings) and their reinvestment of earnings, by 11.8 percent (from $126 million to $111 million) and by 26.8 percent (from $122 million to $89 million), respectively.

Meanwhile, net investments in debt instruments increased by 11 percent at $283 million from $255 million in June 2022.

Bulk of the equity capital placements in June were sourced primarily from Japan, the United States, and Singapore.

These were infused largely to the manufacturing; real estate; and information and communication industries.

For the first half of the year, FDI net inflows decreased by 20.4 percent to $3.9 billion from the $4.9 billion net inflows recorded in the comparable period in 2022.

The slowdown in FDI may be due largely to investor concerns over weak growth prospects amid persistent global uncertainties. BSP