Marcos honors his father's memory by uplifting the lives of Filipinos

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said on Monday that the best way to honor the memory of his father is to stay true to the passion of public service to uplift the lives of Filipinos.

“I think the best way to honor his memory will be… Stay true to the passion … Marami pa tayong gagawin. What’s important is making life better for the Filipinos,” the President said in his brief remarks after a mass celebrated for his late father during the Marcos Day Celebration in Batac City, Ilocos Norte.

The President recalled his father serving as his mentor who gave him guidance whenever things got tough. But today, things are very different in terms of governance, he said.

“In my early years, I (sought) guidance from my father. I would like to remember the… And many times ay pagka mahirap ang problema, mayroong hindi inaasahang pangyayari,” he said.

The President thanked all those who joined the Marcos family and the Ilocanos in celebrating Marcos Day, which has been celebrated for many years.

Malacanang issued Proclamation No. 327 last month, declaring September 11 as a special non-working day in Ilocos Norte to mark the 106th birth anniversary of the late President Ferdinand E. Marcos.

In issuing the proclamation by the authority of President Marcos, Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin said that the people of Ilocos Norte deserve to have the opportunity to celebrate the birth anniversary of the former leader.

Ferdinand E. Marcos, the President’s father, was born on September 11, 1917, in Sarrat, Ilocos Norte.

He became the 10th president of the Philippines and, during his term, focused on improving the country’s agriculture, education, infrastructure, energy production, and foreign policy.

Because of his extraordinary leadership and brilliance, the late president continued to serve as inspiration to his fellow Ilocanos.

He died on September 28, 1989. Presidential News Desk