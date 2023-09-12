Two vessels from US commissioned by Philippine Navy

Two vessels from the United States were commissioned and christened by the Philippine Navy at their headquarters on Monday, which Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro Jr says could help the country in defending '' sovereign rights in the 200-meter nautical mile exclusive economic zone.''

Teodoro led the commissioning of BRP Ladislao Diwa and BRP Valentin Diaz at the Commodore Divina Pier of Naval Station Andrada.

Teodoro said the ships were a “welcome” and “timely” addition to the country’s littoral defenses and would help the country “pursue a more robust position in defending our sovereign rights in the 200-meter nautical mile exclusive economic zone and under the jurisdiction of the Republic of the Philippines”.

He also thanked the US and other “like-minded” allies for their support.

US Ambassador to the Philippines MaryKay Carlson said the patrol vessels will bring “real, strategic benefit, not just to the Philippines, but to our alliance, and to the region”.

“As the Philippines continues its courageous stand to uphold the international order and defend its rights in the West Philippine Sea, rest assured the United States stands with you in this all-important endeavor,” Carlson said.

She said the ships were funded through US foreign military financing in the amount of P780 million ($13.8 million).

The new ships were Cyclone-Class vessels from the US Navy formerly known as USS Monsoon and USS Chinook.

They were renamed after two Katipunan founders who started the Philippine Revolution against Spain in 1896

Philippine Navy Flag Officer-in-Command Vice Admiral Toribio Adaci, Jr said “these patrol vessels are essential in maintaining a safe and secure maritime environment.”

On March 28, the Philippine Navy accepted the ships at Manama, Bahrain through the Excess Defense Articles of the Foreign Military Sales. Jaspearl Tan/DMS