Philippine embassy says no Filipinos dead or injured in strong Morocco quake

The Philippine Embassy in Morocco said that no Filipinos died or were injured in the magnitude 6.8 earthquake that shook Morocco on Friday.

The quake struck a mountainous area 72 kilometers southwest of Marrakesh at 11:11 pm Friday. News reports the casualties are around 2,000.

“There have been no reports of Filipinos injured in the earthquake. The Philippine Embassy is in contact with the Filipino community and continues to monitor the situation,” the embassy said in a Facebook post.

Around 4,600 Filipinos are working in Morocco. DMS