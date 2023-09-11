Gov’t to provide cash grant to rice retailers in Metro Manila, Zamboanga del Sur on Monday

Another set of cash payouts will be held on Monday in the metropolis and in Zamboanga del Sur as part of the efforts of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to assist small rice retailers who were affected by the implementation of the rice price ceilings nationwide.

In its report to Marcos, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) said the distribution of P15,000 cash grants to affected rice retailers will be held in the municipality of Pateros and the cities of Navotas, and Parañaque and in Zamboanga del Sur.

The DSWD said the Department of Agriculture (DA) and the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) identified 337 beneficiaries who will receive the cash aid on Monday – 15 rice retailers in Pateros, 161 in Navotas, 129 in Parañaque, and 32 in Zamboanga del Sur.

The DSWD said the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) will help them inform the identified beneficiaries in Pateros, Navotas, and Parañaque about the cash grants of Marcos.

As the government’s cash assistance continues, the DSWD and the DTI will meet on Monday to discuss the list of beneficiaries for the rest of the National Capital Region (NCR) and those in the provinces, among other measures.

Marcos recently approved the recommendation of the DTI and the DA to implement the mandated P41.00 rice price ceiling on regular milled rice and the P45.00 rice price cap on well-milled rice nationwide through Executive Order 39 amid the surge of rice prices in the market.

The order took effect Sept. 5.

There are 239 retailers monitored in 37 markets in the National Capital Region, or 94 percent of the rice retailers in the metropolis which have complied with the mandated price ceilings on rice as of Sept. 9, according to the monitoring report of the DA.

Anticipating the effects of the mandated rice price ceilings on small-scale rice retailers, Marcos ordered the DSWD to extend P15,000 cash assistance to them through its Sustainable Livelihood Program (SLP).

Simultaneous distribution of cash assistance started on Sept. 9 at the Commonwealth Market in Quezon City led by Social Welfare and Development Secretary Rex Gatchalian and Mayor Joy Belmonte, and at the Agora Market in San Juan City by Trade Secretary Alfredo Pascual and Mayor Francis Zamora.

Interior and Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos Jr., Congressman Oscar Malapitan, and Mayor Dale Malapitan led the distribution of cash grants at the Maypajo Market in Caloocan City. Presidential News Desk