NSC says Chinese ships tried to harass resupply mission to BRP Sierra Madre

The National Security Council (NSC) confirmed Chinese vessels harassed a resupply mission for BRP Sierra Madre at Ayungin Shoal but the Philippine ships fulfilled its objective on Friday.

In a statement, the NCS said the National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea (NTF-WPS) reported that "the Western Command (Wescom), Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) assisted by the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) successfully resupplied the BRP Sierra Madre stationed at Ayungin Shoal in the West Philippine Sea" on Friday morning.

"The Task Force is also informed that the harassment, dangerous maneuvers, and aggressive conduct of the vessels of the China Coast Guard (CCG) and

Chinese Maritime Militia (CMM) against our public vessels took place again during the conduct of routine and regular operations well within our nation's

Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ)," the NSC said.

"We reiterate and reemphasize that these operations are pursuant to our Government's legitimate exercise of its administrative functions and jurisdiction over the West Philippine Sea, firmly anchored on the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) and the final and binding 2016 Arbitral Award," it added.

The NCS noted that the "Task Force strongly deplores and condemns the continued illegal, aggressive, and destabilizing conduct of the CCG and the CMM within our nation's EEZ."

It also reiterated what President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. said during the recent 43rd ASEAN Summit regarding the South China Sea that "practical cooperation in the maritime domain can only flourish with an enabling environment of regional peace, security, and stability anchored in international law.”

"We call on all to do their part in ensuring a peaceful and rules-based international order in the oceans," said NCS.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines said the tactical operation which resulted in the successful resupply mission "is a manifestation of our firm resolve to assert our sovereign rights and jurisdiction in our maritime zones, and the fulfillment of our responsibility to look after the well being of our soldiers who are stationed not only in Ayungin Shoal, but in every remote post in the country".

"The unprofessional act and dangerous maneuvers conducted by the China Coast Guard and its maritime militia will never prevail over our conduct of legal and legitimate operations that support rules-based international order," Col. Medel Aguilar, AFP spokesman said. Robina Asido/DMS