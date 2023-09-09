Task force says bomb threat at MRT-3 is hoax

An inter-agency task force said Friday it has not found any trace of any items in transportation systems, especially the MRT-3line, that might constitute a threat to the traveling public.

Earlier Friday, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) received a message from an alleged Japanese that a bomb was planted inthe MRT-3 and would explode at 3:34 pm. No explosion took place.

''However, we are still maintaining our enhanced security posture to maintain public confidence. We also enjoin the public to report to authorized agencies any suspicious activities that would potentially cause danger to the public,'' a statement by the Inter-Agency Task Force said.

Based on the emailed message, the alleged Japanese said he "set a high-performance bomb in a Metro Manila Rail Transit System facility" which would explode at 3:34 pm.

The Embassy of Japan in the Philippines confirmed that they are aware of the bomb threat and they warned their citizens about this.

"We are aware of this and have issued an email to alert Japanese residents here in Manila. We understand that similar cases are occurring in Japan and other countries," an officer from the Japan embassy said Friday.

The embassy official also confirmed that it shared the necessary information to the Philippine government.

The task force, led by Office of Transport Services Undersecretary Mao Aplasca, Transportation Undersecretary for Railways Cesar Chavez, Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center Undersecretary Alex Ramos, and Quezon City Police Director Brig. Gen. Redrico Maranan conducted the inspection to assess and ensure the safety and security of the MRT-3 system.

Around 4 pm, Assistant Transportation Secretary for Railways Jorjette Aquino went around the MRT stations to inspect the facilities.

The task force appeals ''to the public to refrain from circulating and sharing unverified information online so as not to cause undue panic and confusion.''

It said ''making bomb threats or spreading false information concerning bomb threat is punishable by law.''

Under Presidential Decree 1727, it carries a fine of imprisonment of not more than five years, or a fine of not more than P40,000 or both.

Bomb threats are also punishable under the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020 or RA 11479 with a penalty of 12 years of imprisonment. DMS/Robina Asido