Six alleged NPAs die in encounter vs troops in Bohol

Six alleged New People's Army (NPA) members died in an encounter with government troops in Bohol Thursday.

Lt. Col. J-Jay Javines, public affairs office chief of the 3rd Infantry Division, said based on initial report troops of the 47th Infantry Battalion of the 302nd Infantry Brigade encountered nine remnants of the Bohol Party Committee (Dismantled) Komiteng Rehiyon Negros, Cebu, Bohol, Siquijor (BPC-D- KR NCBS) at Sitio Ilaya, Brgy Campagao, Bilar at 7:35 am

Javines said the military forces were responding to the reported presence of the armed group conducting extortion activities in the area.

"During the pursuit operation, series of firefights ensued that resulted in six communist terrorist group members killed and capture of seven high-powered firearms," he said.

Javines said Maj. Gen Marion Sison, 3rd ID commander , attributed the success of the operation to the support and vigilance of the local populace by providing the troops timely information on the PAs.

Sison said this engagement is a big blow to the rebel group operating in Bohol. Robina Asido/DMS