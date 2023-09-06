Marcos announces PH 2026 ASEAN hosting

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Tuesday expressed the Philippines’ readiness to chair the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in 2026, promising to fortify the foundations of the bloc’s community-building and steer it towards a new chapter.

“It is my pleasure to announce that the Philippines is ready to take the helm and chair ASEAN in 2026. We will fortify the foundations of our community-building and navigate ASEAN as it embarks on a new chapter,” Marcos said in his intervention during the ASEAN Summit Plenary of the 43rd ASEAN Summit and Related Summits.

“We will count on the support of fellow Member States and continue to work with our partners to strengthen ASEAN Centrality, and to promote peace, security, stability, and prosperity in the region,” he added.

Marcos thanked and congratulated Indonesia and President Joko Widodo's leadership and warm hospitality as the chair of ASEAN this year and looks forward to next year’s summit with Lao PDR as the next chair.

During his intervention, Marcos that the people should always be at the heart of the regional grouping’s community-building, highlighting the need to empower the marginalized and the vulnerable.

“We must continue to prepare our people, especially the marginalized and the vulnerable, such as the women and the persons with disabilities in business, for the digital future. The citizens of ASEAN should reskill and upskill to maintain their leading roles in our economies,” he said.

“Let us ensure that our digital infrastructure enables broad and uninterrupted access, as the provision of our public services has shifted to digital platforms.”

The ASEAN, he said, should prioritize improving access to safe and secure digital learning opportunities, fostering digital literacy, and developing transferable skills.

Marcos also highlighted the importance of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) to increasing production and strengthening the supply-chain resiliency, as well as bolstering the capability of micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), and start-ups in the digital and creative economies. Presidential News Desk