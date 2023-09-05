Marcos leaves for Jakarta to attend 43rd ASEAN Summit

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr left Monday afternoon to attend the 43rd ASEAN Summit, which starts Sept 5-7 in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Marcos left for the Indonesian capital on 2:42 pm aboard Philippine Airlines. He arrived in Jakarta at 7 pm.

“Once again, I will use this opportunity to advance Philippine priorities in ASEAN and work with our other ASEAN Member States not only in addressing the complex challenges facing the region, but also in pursuing opportunities for ASEAN as an ‘epicentrum of growth,’” Marcos said in his departure statement at Villamor Airbase.

“My participation will highlight our advocacies in promoting a rules-based international order, including in the South China Sea, strengthening food security, calling for climate justice, tapping the potential of the digital and creative economies, protecting migrant workers in crisis situations, as well as combating Trafficking-in-Persons.”

Marcos also said he would participate in the ASEAN Plus Three and East Asia Summits to discuss developments in the South China Sea, the situation in Myanmar, and the conflict in Ukraine; as well as on major power rivalries.

“I will also take the opportunity to meet with bilateral partners at the sidelines of the ASEAN Summit to advance cooperation that will benefit our national priorities. As a founding member, ASEAN has always been closely intertwined with Philippine foreign policy,” he said.

“My administration will continue to ensure that our constructive engagements with ASEAN, our Dialogue Partners, and stakeholders serve our national interest and the well-being of the Filipino people.” DMS