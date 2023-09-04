Metro Manila to experience rain from Sunday to Tuesday: Pagasa

Metro Manila will experience rainfall between 50 millimeters and 100 millimeters from Sunday until Tuesday due to the enhanced southwest monsoon, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said.

In its report, Pagasa said the enhanced southwest monsoon ''may bring significant amount of rains'' over Metro Manila and several areas.

For Sunday, rainfall is forecast over the rest of the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR), Tarlac, Nueva Ecija, Pampanga, Bulacan, Rizal, Cavite, Batangas, Romblon, the northern portion of Palawan, including Calamian and Cuyo Islands; and Antique.

Rainfall of between 100 millimeters and 200 millimeters is expected to be felt over Ilocos, Abra, Benguet, Zambales, Bataan and Occidental Mindoro. DMS