Army preparing for security challenges in BARMM ahead of barangay, SK polls

The Philippine Army is preparing for security challenges in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region of Muslim Mindanao ahead of the October 30 barangay and Sanggunian Kabataan (SK) elections.

“Yesterday was the last day of filing of the (certificate of candidacy) and this will be the basis of our preparations. But last Thursday, the Comelec (Commission on Elections) and the security forces had a command conference in the Bangsamoro region, which we see is an area that we find challenging when it comes to securing polling precincts. That’s why we are preparing for this,” Army chief Lt. General Roy Galido told dzBB.

“So all the Army units are assessing the situation in accordance to the result of the filing of candidacy,” he added.

“Our preparations are sufficient. We have mobility assets that can shift our forces from one area to another,” he said.

Galido said they are coordinating with the Philippine National Police (PNP) in implementing election-related laws, such as the gun ban which will be imposed until November 29.

The Army also has contingency plans if the security situation worsens in areas of concern.

“We have contingency plans if ever the incidents of the violence increase or worsen. We will deploy additional forces in those areas together with the Philippine National Police. So every day, our security forces assess the possible areas of concern,” Galido said.

Galido asked the residents of BARMM to help law enforcers to help keep the barangay and SK elections peaceful.

“We are appealing to the residents of BARMM, that it is time for us to cooperate in keeping this process peaceful. If you want the elections to be peaceful, please report those who are causing disturbances,” he said. Jaspearl Tan/DMS